US completes additional strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Tuesday that it has completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, hitting "dozens of military targets" near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.

"U.S. fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The strikes came the same day US forces resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to the statement.

"U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief," CENTCOM said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday that strikes against Iran will continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the United States will begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran sent a letter to the UN accusing the US of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the war and of committing war crimes.



