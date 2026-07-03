Turkish chess player Beren Kalyoncu earns Woman FIDE Master title

Turkish chess player Beren Kalyoncu has earned the Woman FIDE Master (WFM) title after a successful performance at the 38th International Pula Open Chess Tournament in Croatia.

According to the Turkish Chess Federation, Kalyoncu, who previously held the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title, secured the WFM title after competing in the tournament, held in Pula from June 13–21.

The federation said Kalyoncu also won the 1801-2000 ELO category and earned her first norm toward the higher Woman International Master (WIM) title.

The 15-year-old from Gaziantep is one of Türkiye's leading young chess players. She joined the national youth team at age 10 and won the girls' under-15 title at the European Schools Chess Championship earlier this year.