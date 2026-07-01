Turkish intel chief Kalin visits Kirkuk after high-level talks in Baghdad

The head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) paid a visit to Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk and inspected the historic Kirkuk Citadel on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin was welcomed at Kirkuk International Airport by Kirkuk Governor Mohammed Saman Agha, who also serves as head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC).

Kalin's first stop in Kirkuk was the historic Kirkuk Citadel, where he did inspections and visited the cemetery of Turkish martyrs.

He later visited the ITC headquarters and met with Turkmen officials there.

The MIT chief also held talks with Agha at the governor's office.