Trump claims Iran denuclearization 'moving along well'

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran's denuclearization is "moving along well" as discussions in Qatar taking place.

"They've had very good meetings," Trump told reporters, referring to his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who are in Doha.

Trump dismissed concerns about a potential return to all-out war, noting Iran has "come a long way."

The US president noted that while the military "hit them very hard last week," he believes the diplomatic process is currently effective. "We're getting along very well," he said.





