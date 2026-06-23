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News Türkiye Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Saddam Haftar

Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Saddam Haftar

Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, held talks with Saddam Haftar in Benghazi to discuss peace efforts in Libya, unification of its administrations, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published June 23,2026
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TURKISH INTELLIGENCE CHIEF MEETS LIBYAN COMMANDER SADDAM HAFTAR

Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, security sources said Tuesday.

Kalin, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), held talks with Haftar on issues related to maintaining peace in Libya. The meeting also addressed efforts to unite the administrations and military forces in Libya's east and west under a single authority.

Türkiye-Libya relations were also discussed, along with steps to expand cooperation in various fields and strengthen the partnership between the two sides.