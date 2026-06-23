US to deal with Lebanon directly: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks upon arrival at al-Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 23, 2026, on the first stop of a tour of Gulf states aimed at showing solidarity with key allies hit hard by the Middle East war. (AFP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington will negotiate and deal with Beirut directly, and that Lebanon-Israel negotiations are separate from the deal.

"Well, that process is separate. It's separate because Lebanon is a sovereign country. It has a government, and when it comes to Lebanon … we're going to negotiate and deal directly with the Lebanese government," Rubio told reporters after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Rubio is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain from June 23 to 25 to discuss regional security, following a memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran.

"I spoke to President (Joseph) Aoun, along with the vice president, a few moments ago, spoke to him on Friday. Their people are there now on the ground directly," said Rubio.

He said the "Iranian issue with regards to Lebanon" is "the support and sponsorship of Hezbollah," which will be discussed "as part of our conversations with the Iranians."

"But as far as the future of Lebanon, the future of Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese people through their sovereign elected government, and that's who we're going to be working with," he added.

Rubio also said that Iran will not be able to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz as part of any final agreement with the US, noting that such an arrangement would be contrary to international law.

"it's an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That's existing international law. That's the way it is, and international waterways all over the world, and that's the way we expect it'll be here," he said.

He also said that "a complete and end of hostilities in the entire region," will not be possible unless "Iranian proxies are launching missiles and drones," and that the issue will be included in negotiations.

Rubio said there may be opportunities that could include investment for Iran depending on whether Tehran "makes a decision that they want to be a country instead of a revolutionary movement that exports terror."

"It won't be our investment, it won't be our government money, but, but I think that that is something that's going to have to depend on progress made on a host of other security issues that have to be confronted in the days to come," he said.