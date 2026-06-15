Turkish president welcomes US-Iran agreement, calls it key step toward regional peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Monday an agreement reached between the US and Iran, describing it as an important step toward securing peace and stability in the region.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Erdoğan said he viewed the agreement positively and expressed hope that it would help establish a lasting environment of peace and security.

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran and see it as an important development for ensuring peace and tranquility in our region," he said.

Erdoğan said he sincerely hoped the agreement would contribute to lasting peace and security in the region, adding that the development was one the world had long needed.

He also urged all parties to avoid actions that could undermine the process before the agreement is formally signed.

"I would like to emphasize the importance of refraining from rhetoric, provocations and actions that could escalate tensions, and of remaining vigilant against possible acts of sabotage until the day the signatures are affixed," he said.

Erdoğan thanked the US and Iranian leaderships for their role in reaching the agreement and expressed special appreciation to Pakistan for what he described as its exceptional mediation efforts. He also praised the diplomatic support provided by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to support all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability and prosperity in our region, and contribute to lasting solutions based on diplomacy and international law," Erdoğan said.

PEACE DEAL



The remarks came after a peace agreement was announced with Iran, which US Vice President JD Vance described as a major achievement for the United States.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!," Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"