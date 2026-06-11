TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 13,785.85, up 0.30%, or 41.21 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 slightly rose 0.02% to close at 13,744.64 points, with a daily transaction volume of 151.5 billion liras ($3.28 billion).

As of 9.50 am (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.1550 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.3965 to the euro, and 61.8945 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,092.10, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $93.40 per barrel.



