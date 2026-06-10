TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR DENOUNCES ISRAELI PREMIERS CRITICISM OF COUNTRY, PRESIDENT

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Wednesday rejected criticism directed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying the country would continue to support the oppressed and defend truth and justice.

In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran criticized those attempting to lecture Türkiye on morality while facing international criticism over their own actions, including the killing of tens of thousands of civilians over decades in Gaza and the West Bank.

"It is complete audacity for an administration and leader with a record marked by the killing of tens of thousands of civilians over decades in Gaza and the West Bank, condemning children to hunger, destroying cities and disregarding international law, to try to give Türkiye lessons on morality," he stated.

Duran also referred to proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning allegations related to Gaza.

He said those "being tried on accusations of genocide in Gaza" are attempting to target Türkiye and President Erdoğan because they represent "the voice of the oppressed."

Calling the accusations against Türkiye "slander and propaganda," Duran said they could not change realities.

"The slanders of a mentality condemned in the conscience of humanity can neither change Türkiye's position nor the truth," he said.

Duran added that under Erdoğan's leadership, Türkiye would continue "to be the voice of the oppressed, defend the truth and stand against oppression."