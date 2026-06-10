Türkiye continues World Cup preparations in Arizona ahead of Australia opener

Türkiye's national football team continued its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a training session Tuesday in the US state of Arizona.

Unlike Monday's opening workout, Tuesday's session was closed to supporters.

Hundreds of Turkish supporters turned out Monday for a public training session at Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona, cheering on the national team as players began final preparations for the tournament.

The Turkish squad has established its World Cup base camp in Mesa, becoming the only team in Group D to choose Arizona as its tournament headquarters.

Türkiye will open Group D play against Australia on June 13 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada at 9 p.m. local time (0400GMT on June 14).

The Crescent-Stars are also scheduled to face Paraguay on June 19 before taking on co-host nation the US on June 25.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.



