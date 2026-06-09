Turkish trade minister stresses importance of Türkiye-Syria-Gulf transit corridor in light of war in region

The Türkiye-Syria-Jordan-Saudi Arabia transit corridor has become critically important for regional trade due to the latest war in the Gulf, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Tuesday.

"The latest Gulf war also showed that the Türkiye-Syria-Jordan-Saudi Arabia transit corridor is of vital importance, and this corridor has continued to operate successfully since April 15," Bolat told reporters in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.

His remarks came after a bilateral meeting with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar on the sidelines of the Anadolu City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo, organized under the leadership of Anadolu with the coordination of the Gaziantep Governor's Office and hosted by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality.

Bolat said Syria had gone through a difficult 14-year period, with major loss of life and widespread destruction across the country.

He said a new and stable period had begun in Syria after the "Dec. 8 revolution," but stressed that building a new state is not easy.

Türkiye, particularly under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has provided strong support to Syria in ensuring its political and territorial integrity and establishing a legitimate administration, Bolat said.

"Things are going well in Syria. As Türkiye, after the Dec. 8 revolution, we have been in constant contact and meetings to accelerate economic work in Syria and improve trade, investment, and freedom of transportation. In this regard, major steps have been taken in trade," he said.

Bolat said investor confidence rises as stability in the region improves, adding that work is underway to open new manufacturing facilities in Syria.

He said Turkish and Syrian officials remain in contact about signing a new free trade agreement between the two countries.

Bolat recalled that Türkiye and Syria held a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting in April, saying major progress had been made in standards, technical harmonization, customs cooperation, joint investments, modernization of customs, increasing trade, participation in mutual fairs, and liberalization of transit trade.

He underlined that transit trade to all Gulf countries through Türkiye and Syria had now become possible.

Bolat said transport volumes between the two countries have also increased significantly in line with rising trade.

"When the Strait of Hormuz was closed, the Türkiye-Syria-Jordan-Saudi Arabia transit corridor became a lifeline for Middle Eastern and Gulf countries. Now, joint investments between Türkiye and Syria are being discussed. There are preparations for a free zone and a joint industrial zone," he said.

Bolat added that the Anadolu City Economies Summit would contribute to accelerating economic integration between Gaziantep and Aleppo.

He said his meeting with al-Shaar reviewed economic, trade, transportation, and customs relations between the two countries.

Bolat noted that one of the most important agenda items was Turkish banks opening branches in Syria, while the reopening of the Islahiye and Nusaybin customs gates was also discussed.

























