TÜRKIYES BIST 100 UP AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,061.77 points, up by 0.69% or 96.12 points.

At Wednesday's close, the BIST 100 decreased by 1.65% to 13,965.65 points, with a daily transaction volume of 194.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.24 billion).

As of 10.05 am local time (0705GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.9750 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.5210 to the euro, and 61.8810 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,467.50, while Brent crude futures were trading at $96.9 per barrel.



