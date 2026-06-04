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News Türkiye Türkiye's BIST 100 up at Thursday's open

Türkiye's BIST 100 up at Thursday's open

Türkiye's BIST 100 index opened at 14,061.77 points on Thursday, rising by 0.69%. As of 10:05 am, the lira's exchange rates were 45.9750 to the US dollar, while gold was $4,467.50 per ounce and Brent crude was $96.9 per barrel.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published June 04,2026
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TÜRKIYES BIST 100 UP AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,061.77 points, up by 0.69% or 96.12 points.

At Wednesday's close, the BIST 100 decreased by 1.65% to 13,965.65 points, with a daily transaction volume of 194.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.24 billion).

As of 10.05 am local time (0705GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.9750 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.5210 to the euro, and 61.8810 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,467.50, while Brent crude futures were trading at $96.9 per barrel.