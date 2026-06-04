Anadolu to bring Turkish, Syrian business leaders together at Gaziantep summit

A City Economies Summit hosted by Anadolu and the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality will bring together Turkish and Syrian business leaders to discuss renewed trade, logistics, and production ties between the two countries.

The City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo will be held on June 9 at the Mavera Congress and Arts Center of Gaziantep University, focusing on regional investment opportunities, production, exports, and a new era in customs procedures.

The event will open with speeches by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber, Aleppo Governor Azzam Al Gharib, Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Sahin, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.

A key topic on the agenda will be the potential establishment of specially regulated production and trade zones between Gaziantep and Aleppo.





- A COMPREHENSIVE PLATFORM

Participants will discuss large-scale investments aimed at creating an intermediate manufacturing ecosystem along the border if such zones are formed.

A special session will focus on messages from Turkish Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz regarding the revival of commercial relations between Türkiye and Syria.

Representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry of Gaziantep and Aleppo are also expected to share assessments on the regional economy and investment opportunities.

The summit aims to contribute to Syria's reconstruction through cooperation centered in Gaziantep, strengthen Türkiye-Syria trade through a more institutional, sustainable, and high-value-added framework, increase the visibility of regional production, logistics, and investment opportunities, and establish lasting cooperation among the public sector, private sector, and academia.

The summit is also expected to support regional economic integration by providing a comprehensive platform for discussions on the revitalized trade, logistics, and production relations between Türkiye and Syria.





