Turkish opposition CHP factions clash after court reinstates Kılıçdaroğlu as chairman

Mutual accusations between supporters of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Özgür Özel intensified after a Turkish court annulled the Republican People's Party's (CHP) 2023 congress and formally reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu as the legal chairman of Türkiye's main opposition party.

The ruling, which invalidated the congress that brought Özel to power in November 2023, has triggered a fierce struggle between rival factions inside the CHP, with both camps accusing each other of undermining party democracy, damaging opposition unity and attempting to seize control of the party through illegitimate means.

The court declared the 2023 congress legally invalid under the principle of "absolute nullity," automatically restoring the pre-congress administration headed by Kılıçdaroğlu until a new congress is organized.

The decision effectively reopened a leadership battle that has divided the CHP since Özel defeated Kılıçdaroğlu nearly three years ago.

KILIÇDAROĞLU CAMP ACCUSES ÖZEL ALLIES OF MANIPULATING CONGRESS



Figures aligned with Kılıçdaroğlu argue the court ruling confirmed long-standing allegations that the 2023 congress was shaped by unlawful political maneuvering and irregular delegate practices.

Delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş, who filed lawsuits seeking annulment of the congress, alleged vote buying, political bargaining, pressure on delegates and procedural violations during the leadership race.

Supporters of Kılıçdaroğlu claim certain party figures used municipal resources, political promises and organizational influence to secure support for Özel inside the congress hall.

According to figures close to Kılıçdaroğlu, the court ruling restored "legal and political legitimacy" inside the CHP after what they describe as an illegitimate leadership transition.

FORMER LAWMAKERS VISIT KILIÇDAROĞLU



Former CHP lawmaker Müslüm Sarı said the party's authorized bodies would convene after the Eid holiday to determine a roadmap for the next phase of the process.

Sarı, along with CHP lawmakers Mahir Polat, Hüseyin Yildiz, Barış Bektaş, Sevda Erdan Kılıç and Mustafa Adıgüzel, visited Kılıçdaroğlu at his residence following the court ruling.

Speaking after the meeting, Sarı said Kılıçdaroğlu was saddened by recent developments inside the party.

"The party is in a very devastated state, what has happened is truly upsetting. For the first time in the 103-year history of the Republican People's Party, such an incident has emerged," Sarı said.

"Although we made maximum efforts to prevent these developments, unfortunately we could not succeed. Dialogue could not be established with the administrators at party headquarters and, for the first time, lawmakers could not enter the party building. Our desire to find a reasonable path did not materialize. Mr. Chairman is also extremely saddened by this picture," he added.

Sarı said the developments were painful but argued there was now a political and organizational necessity to move forward under the court ruling.

"In this framework, the party's authorized bodies will convene in the coming period, determine a roadmap and move forward rapidly in line with that roadmap," he said.

"Our first priority is convening the Party Assembly. We plan to convene the Party Assembly after the holiday. An evaluation has already been made regarding this issue. Mr. Chairman will also come to party headquarters after the holiday," he added.

Sarı said Kılıçdaroğlu would temporarily monitor and manage the process from his own office before formally returning to CHP headquarters.

ÖZEL SUPPORTERS ACCUSE KILIÇDAROĞLU CAMP OF REFUSING TO ACCEPT DEFEAT



Meanwhile, supporters of Özgür Özel strongly rejected the accusations directed by CHP delegates supporting Kılıçdaroğlu.

ÖZEL CAMP PUSHES FOR RAPID EXTRAORDINARY CONGRESS



Meanwhile, Özel and his allies have been pushing for an extraordinary congress to be held as soon as possible in an effort to resolve the leadership crisis through a new delegate vote.

According to party figures, Özel spoke with Kılıçdaroğlu by phone following the court ruling and made clear that he would not step back from demands for a rapid congress process.

"We want elections as soon as possible, we want a congress," Özel said, according to figures close to the party leadership.

Supporters of Özel argue the crisis can only be resolved through a fresh vote by party delegates rather than prolonged legal and organizational disputes.

The push for an early extraordinary congress has further intensified tensions between the rival camps, with both sides now preparing for a potentially decisive internal showdown over the future leadership of the CHP.

BACKGROUND OF CHP INTERNAL STRUGGLE AND ACCUSATIONS



A Turkish court has ordered the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to organize a new congress after annulling the party's 2023 leadership vote over allegations of irregularities.

The ruling followed lawsuits filed by CHP delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş, who challenged the legitimacy of the party's 38th Ordinary Congress held in November 2023, where Özgür Özel defeated longtime chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

According to the court decision, the congress was deemed legally invalid under the principle of "absolute nullity," a legal doctrine in Turkish law used for acts considered fundamentally unlawful or procedurally defective.

The court ordered the reinstatement of CHP's pre-congress administration on an interim basis to oversee preparations for a new party congress and leadership election.

The decision marks a major development for Türkiye's main opposition party, which had been led by Özel since he unseated Kılıçdaroğlu in an internal leadership contest nearly three years ago.

ALLEGATIONS OVER CONGRESS PROCESS



The lawsuits alleged that irregularities took place during the congress process, including claims of vote buying, political favors offered to delegates and procedural violations affecting the integrity of the leadership vote.

The plaintiffs argued that the alleged violations compromised the legitimacy of the congress outcome and requested the cancellation of the leadership election.

CHP officials have repeatedly rejected the allegations and submitted legal defenses during the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Ankara prosecutors launched a separate investigation in 2024 into allegations of vote rigging linked to the congress process.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS



* Nov. 4-5, 2023: Özgür Özel defeats Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to become CHP chairman at the party congress.

* Late 2023-2024: CHP delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş file lawsuits seeking annulment of the congress.

* Claims: Plaintiffs allege vote buying, political favors and irregularities during the congress.

* 2024: Ankara prosecutors launch an investigation into alleged vote rigging; CHP denies allegations and submits defense to the court.

* May 2026: Court rules the 2023 CHP congress legally invalid under the principle of "absolute nullity."

* After ruling: Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's pre-congress administration is temporarily reinstated to organize a new congress.