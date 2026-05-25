Sweden becomes ‘smoke-free’ country as smoking rate falls below 5%

Sweden has reached its target of having fewer than 5% of the population smoking regularly, effectively making it a "smoke-free" country, according to Radio Sweden on Monday.

The Swedish Council for Information on Alcohol and Other Drugs confirmed the milestone, declaring that the country has now met its long-term public health goal of 2025.

At the beginning of the 1980s, more than 30% of Swedes smoked daily, the council noted.

The reduction marks a steady decline over several decades as public health policies and changing social habits contributed to falling smoking rates across the country.