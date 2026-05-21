AMD to invest over $10B in Taiwan to scale AI chip infrastructure

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Thursday it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan to expand semiconductor packaging and manufacturing capacity for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said the investment will strengthen partnerships across Taiwan's semiconductor sector and support development of advanced AI technologies, including chip packaging, high-bandwidth memory integration, and rack-scale systems.

"As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand," AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

Su said the investment will focus heavily on advanced packaging technology, which is increasingly critical for high-performance AI chips.

The company is working with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, alongside other partners, to develop next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology for its sixth-generation AMD EPYC processors, codenamed "Venice."

AMD said the technology is expected to improve bandwidth and power efficiency for large-scale AI systems and data centers.

The company added that the technologies will support deployment of its AMD Helios rack-scale AI platform in the second half of 2026.

The platform will combine "Venice" CPUs with AMD Instinct MI450X graphics processors and is expected to support multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure deployments, according to the company.

Taiwan remains central to the global semiconductor supply chain, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Nvidia, Apple, and AMD.

The investment comes as AMD seeks to expand its position in the rapidly growing AI chip market dominated by Nvidia.



