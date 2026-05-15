Submachine gun from Turkish firm Sarsilmaz enters US police service

Turkish arms maker Sarsilmaz's submachine gun SAR 109T has been officially added to the operational inventory of the Miami-Dade County Police Department in Doral, Florida, marking the first time a Turkish submachine gun has been adopted by a US law enforcement agency.

As a key commercial and diplomatic hub with high security requirements, the Doral region in South Florida, demands rapid response capabilities and highly reliable equipment for its police units. Sarsilmaz's newly acquired SAR 109T, a compact, highly modular 9-millimeter submachine gun built on an AR-style platform, will now be satisfying that need.

The weapon features an advanced recoil compensation system and an optimized buffer to maintain accuracy during rapid deployments, while the platform offers extensive tactical flexibility via its 9.8-inch barrel, an optics-compatible receiver, and a four-sided Picatinny rail system for the seamless integration of mission-specific accessories.

The Miami-Dade County Police Department has also started testing and evaluation processes for a number of Sarsilmaz' specialized handguns, including the SAR9 SOCOm Compact and the SAR9 Full Size models. The agency is evaluating the SAR9 Gen 3 Frontline series built upon the core SAR9 family but modified to meet the needs of modern law enforcement.

The specialized platform offers tactical advantages like tritium night sights, an optically compatible slide design, and an extended magazine for faster reloading.

Latif Aral Alis, chair of Sarsilmaz, said the new partnership has marked the firm's internationally recognized engineering capabilities and reliability.

"That our products are preferred by law enforcement agencies in the world's most key markets today is not just a commercial success but a clear reflection of our commitment to reliability, quality, and operational performance in the field," he said.