Gaza must remain at center of diplomatic interest: Greek Foreign Minister

The Gaza Strip must remain at the center of diplomatic interest, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said Thursday.

At a news conference following a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Gerapetritis said the latest situation in the West Bank and Gaza were among topics discussed.

"Gaza and the West Bank constitute a single and indivisible territorial entity for the creation of the Palestinian state, through a political process that will lead to a two-state solution, allowing Israelis and Palestinians to live together in peace and security," said Gerapetritis.

He said the humanitarian situation remains a major cause for concern.

"Gaza must remain at the center of diplomatic interest, with the main priority being the enhanced and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the region, as well as the full implementation of the peace plan and the implementation of the second phase of this plan," he said.

Welcoming direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, Gerapetritis said, "Lebanon is an extremely important country for the balance in the wider region."

Noting the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the Greek minister underlined the importance of keeping the strategic waterway open for global shipping and energy sectors, and the world economy as a whole.

Gerapetritis also highlighted the importance Athens attaches to relations with Riyadh, as well as a willingness to improve cooperation in many sectors, including energy, trade and connectivity.





