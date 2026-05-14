Turkish president visits Alem.AI Center with counterpart Tokayev during Kazakhstan trip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday visited the Alem.AI Artificial Intelligence Center together with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his trip to Kazakhstan.

Erdogan is in Kazakhstan to attend the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting and the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Following the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Business Forum in Astana, Erdogan visited the Alem.AI Artificial Intelligence Center, where he was briefed by Tokayev and other officials on the facility's activities and projects.

The Turkish president also watched a video presentation about Türkiye displayed on screens at the center.

Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, AK Party Deputy Chair Omer Ileri, Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Elders Chair Binali Yildirim, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and other senior officials.