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News European Union EU agrees to restore fuller trade ties with Syria

EU agrees to restore fuller trade ties with Syria

Reuters EUROPEAN UNION
Published May 11,2026
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EU AGREES TO RESTORE FULLER TRADE TIES WITH SYRIA

The European Council said on Monday it ⁠had adopted ⁠a decision terminating the partial suspension of the ⁠cooperation agreement between the European Economic Community and the Syrian Arab Republic, thereby restoring fuller trade ties with ⁠Syria.

It ⁠said the move marked an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations between the European Union ⁠and Syria.

The decision "sends a clear political signal of the EU's commitment to re-engage with ⁠Syria ‌and ‌support its economic recovery," ⁠the ‌European Council added in ⁠a statement.