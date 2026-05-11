EU agrees to restore fuller trade ties with Syria

The European Council said on Monday it ⁠had adopted ⁠a decision terminating the partial suspension of the ⁠cooperation agreement between the European Economic Community and the Syrian Arab Republic, thereby restoring fuller trade ties with ⁠Syria.

It ⁠said the move marked an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations between the European Union ⁠and Syria.

The decision "sends a clear political signal of the EU's commitment to re-engage with ⁠Syria ‌and ‌support its economic recovery," ⁠the ‌European Council added in ⁠a statement.



































