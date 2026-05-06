TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE HITS RECORD HIGH AT MIDWEEKS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at an all-time high of 14,677.26 points, up 1.25% or 181.49 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.88% to close at 14,495.77 points, with a daily transaction volume of 177.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.92 billion).

As of 9.45 am local time (0645GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.2370 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.1205 to the euro, and 61.5010 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4664.60, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $108.30 per barrel.





