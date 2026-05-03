Sebastian Berwick wins 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye

Sebastian Berwick on Sunday clinched the 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye.

The 26-year-old cyclist tops the overall general classification lead with a cumulative time of 26 hours, 34 minutes, and 19 seconds, ahead of 160 riders.

Colombia's Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Equipo Kern Pharma ranked second, while Belgium's Kamiel Bonneu from Solution Tech Nippo Rall finished third.

Also, Tom Grabbe claimed the final stage with a time of two hours, 11 minutes and 36 seconds ahead of Jelle Vermoote from Tarteletto-Isorex Team and Stanislaw Aniolkowski from Cofidis

The Tour of Türkiye is categorized as a ProSeries event on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour calendar and is the only race in Türkiye at that level.

The route includes Mediterranean and Aegean coastal cities such as Izmir, Aydin, Mugla, and Antalya.

Starting in Cesme, Izmir, and finishing in Türkiye's capital Ankara, the race features 161 cyclists from 27 countries competing over a total distance of 1,133 kilometers (704 miles).





