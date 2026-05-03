UKRAINES ZELENSKY IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON HIS FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on his former chief of staff, Andriy Bohdan.



According to a published decree, the measures include the revocation of Bohdan's state honours, the freezing of his assets and a ban on commercial transactions.



The sanctions are initially set to remain in force for 10 years. No official reason was given. Bohdan headed the Presidential Office from May 2019 to February 2020.



Bohdan himself suggested on Facebook that the move may be linked to recent media reports alleging possible involvement by Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, in corrupt dealings.



He implied that the president suspects a connection between the publications and Bohdan's work as a lawyer.



As recently as April, Zelensky had received another award in the Netherlands for his defence of freedom.



