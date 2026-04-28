Turkish foreign minister meets head of Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Croatia.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan met Kristo on the sidelines of the 11th Three Seas Initiative Summit in the city of Dubrovnik.

Fidan attended the summit representing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Three Seas Initiative is a presidential-level platform launched in 2015 that brings together 12 EU member states between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black seas to strengthen regional connectivity and economic integration.

It supports cooperation in transport corridors, energy security, and digital infrastructure, with the goal of narrowing development gaps across Central and Eastern Europe and reinforcing the region's strategic resilience within the EU framework.