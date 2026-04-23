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News Türkiye Türkiye, UK sign 'strategic partnership' framework document in London

Türkiye, UK sign 'strategic partnership' framework document in London

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 23,2026
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TÜRKIYE, UK SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FRAMEWORK DOCUMENT IN LONDON

Türkiye and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a 'Strategic Partnership Framework Document', establishing a renewed route to further advance bilateral relations and expand cooperation through closer dialogue.

According to a statement shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the US social media platform X, the document was signed during a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary Yvette Cooper in London.

In a statement, the UK government said the framework "creates a strong basis to strengthen dialogue and co-operation between our two countries as NATO Allies and strategic partners who share an historic friendship, excellent bilateral relations and common perspectives on a wide range of international issues and global challenges, including a strong desire for security and stability in the Middle East."