Syrian president arrives in Saudi Arabia at start of Gulf tour

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at the start of a Gulf tour, the SANA news agency reported.

Al-Sharaa landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on an official visit, SANA said, without specifying its duration.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit, the agency said.

Syria's presidency had announced Monday that al-Sharaa would travel to Saudi Arabia as part of a broader Gulf tour, without detailing its length or other destinations.

The visit will include discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, the presidency said.

Al-Sharaa assumed power after opposition forces took full control of Damascus following victories in multiple cities, effectively ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of Assad family governance.