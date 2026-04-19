Turkish President Erdogan holds wide-ranging talks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum: Communications director

Türkiye's president held extensive talks with global leaders on bilateral ties, regional crises and international cooperation during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the country's communications director said Sunday.

Burhanettin Duran wrote on Turkish-based social media platform NSosyal that Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in intensive diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

"The meetings with leaders covered a wide range of topics, from bilateral relations to trade, infrastructure, defense industry, energy, and strategic cooperation," said Duran.

He added that regional and global developments were also discussed in detail, including the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel's attacks and the ceasefire process involving Iran, the US and Israel.

"Our President delivered strong messages in both his speech and bilateral meetings in the name of global peace, regional stability, and international cooperation," he added.

Duran said the forum again highlighted Türkiye's active diplomatic role, describing Antalya as "the heart of diplomacy."

"There is a Türkiye that not only speaks but also delivers results, and that demonstrates its national and independent stance on every platform. Under the leadership of our President, our country will continue to be the voice of global conscience, the key to peace, and the driving force behind its establishment," he said.





