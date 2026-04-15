Turkish firm Karmod manufactures container units for wind project in northwestern Edirne

Turkish prefabricated buildings manufacturer Karmod on Wednesday said it manufactured container-based site mobilization units for a wind energy project in the Kesan district of the country's northwestern Edirne province.

The installation includes modular container structures designed to support on-site operations for renewable energy developments.

Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya said the company is positioning itself as a solutions partner for renewable energy projects through next-generation modular site systems.

He noted that mobile container units are particularly suited to wind energy sites, where project locations can shift over time.

"Our structures are produced as modular units and transported to project sites for rapid assembly," Cankaya said, adding: "Their mobility provides a significant advantage in projects such as wind energy and road construction, where operations move between locations."

He said that once work at a specific site is completed, the units can be dismantled and redeployed elsewhere, allowing for repeated use and faster remobilization, supporting sustainability goals through reuse and recyclability.

As part of the Kesan project, Karmod installed eight dormitory blocks with a total area of 2,400 square meters (25,833 square feet) to accommodate 256 technical personnel working at the wind farm.

Cankaya said the container units were designed for outdoor use, featuring 10-centimeter (4-inch) wall thickness and rock wool insulation to enhance fire safety and climate control.

The company expects the mobile units to be relocated and reused in later phases of the project or at other sites.



