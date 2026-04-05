Turkish foreign minister to visit Syria on Sunday

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Syria on Sunday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During the visit, discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

The parties are expected to evaluate bilateral projects for Syria's reconstruction and to review efforts aimed at supporting capacity-building activities in the country.

The talks are also expected to assess the current stage reached in the integration of northeastern Syria into the central administration within the framework of the Jan. 17, 2025 and Jan. 29, 2026 agreements.

In addition, threats to Syria's security are expected to be addressed, while the impact of the ongoing Mideast war will be discussed. The sides are also expected to exchange views on broader regional issues, particularly the situation in Lebanon.

Fidan is also expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also visiting Syria, and Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's president.

BILATERAL TIES



More than a year after the start of a new era in Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, relations between Türkiye and Syria have gained momentum across all areas. Cooperation serving the shared agenda of the two countries has been established at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

Türkiye has been supporting efforts to heal the wounds of the nearly 14-year-long civil war in Syria, while also working intensively to explore new areas of cooperation that would contribute to Syria's lasting stability and security in line with the interests of both countries.

Fidan last visited Syria last December, together with National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın.