ANADOLUS 1920 RUNNING RACE BEGINS IN TURKISH CAPITAL ANKARA

The inaugural 1920 Running Race, organized as part of Anadolu's 106th anniversary celebrations, began in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday.

Sponsored by Gokturk Holding, Ankara's Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural Mineral Water, Kizilay Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay as a social responsibility partner, the race started at 10 am local time (0700GMT) in front of Anadolu's headquarters.

The starting gun for the race was fired by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.

A total of 1,188 participants are taking part in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race.

Following a course that passes around Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye, the race will finish at its starting point.

It is being broadcast live on the national broadcaster TRT Spor Yildiz.





