Turkish foreign minister to visit Pakistan Sunday for regional talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Pakistan on Sunday to attend meetings aimed at discussing regional developments.

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement, Fidan will visit the capital Islamabad to attend two days of meetings focused on regional issues.

The visit comes as the US-Israeli war on Iran hits the one-month mark.

Both countries have been active in working to end the conflict, with both also mentioned as possible venues for direct talks between Iran and the US towards a peaceful settlement.