Turkish, German foreign ministers discuss Iran war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held a phone call with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul to discuss the war in Iran, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Fidan and Wadephul exchanged views on the efforts aimed at "bringing an end to the war," which was started on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Fidan has been conducting diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war in the Middle East. He had held separate phone calls with his counterparts from the region, including his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, as well as the US and EU officials.