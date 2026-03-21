Erdoğan: I hope Nevruz brings peace to our world

President Erdoğan sent a video message to the "Common Festival of the Turkic World: Nevruz" event held in Gaziantep.



Emphasizing that Nevruz is a symbol of new beginnings, President Erdoğan said, "I sincerely congratulate our brothers and sisters across our cultural geography on Nevruz."



"My dear nation, my esteemed brothers and sisters, I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings. We are holding our Nevruz event in Gaziantep this year. I sincerely congratulate our brothers and sisters across our cultural geography on Nevruz.



Nevruz has become a symbol of new beginnings. I pray to my Lord that it brings peace, tranquility, and abundance to all humanity."