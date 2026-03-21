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News Türkiye Erdoğan: I hope Nevruz brings peace to our world

Erdoğan: I hope Nevruz brings peace to our world

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "I hope that the spring climate brought by Nevruz brings hope to our hearts, peace to our societies, and peace to our world."

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published March 21,2026
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ERDOĞAN: I HOPE NEVRUZ BRINGS PEACE TO OUR WORLD

President Erdoğan sent a video message to the "Common Festival of the Turkic World: Nevruz" event held in Gaziantep.


Emphasizing that Nevruz is a symbol of new beginnings, President Erdoğan said, "I sincerely congratulate our brothers and sisters across our cultural geography on Nevruz."


"My dear nation, my esteemed brothers and sisters, I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings. We are holding our Nevruz event in Gaziantep this year. I sincerely congratulate our brothers and sisters across our cultural geography on Nevruz.


Nevruz has become a symbol of new beginnings. I pray to my Lord that it brings peace, tranquility, and abundance to all humanity."