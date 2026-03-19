Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani, Pakistani counterparts in Riyadh

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as part of a meeting on the recent regional developments hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on March 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met separately with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate meetings with Bayramov and Dar on the sidelines of a gathering in Riyadh where recent regional developments were discussed.

Fidan is in Riyadh to attend a high-level regional meeting, bringing together key Middle Eastern and Asian countries to address escalating tensions amid the ongoing Iranian-centered conflict.

The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, also included representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Syria, and Jordan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The talks come amid intensifying hostilities since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran started on Feb. 28, along with Tehran's subsequent retaliatory strikes across multiple countries in the region.