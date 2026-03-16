Türkiye posts budget surplus of $552.1M in February

Türkiye's central government budget balance saw a surplus of 24.4 billion Turkish liras ($552.1 million) in February, official figures from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday.

The country's budget revenues rose 87.1% year-on-year to 1.14 trillion liras ($25.8 billion) in February, while budget expenditures increased 28.6% to 1.32 trillion liras ($29.87 billion), according to the ministry.

Türkiye's tax revenues were 1.21 trillion liras ($27.38 billion), while interest rate payments totaled 183.69 billion liras ($4.15 billion).

The budget balance excluding interest rate payments saw a surplus of 208.1 billion liras ($4.7 billion).

In the first two months of the year, the country's budget saw a deficit of 190.17 billion liras ($4.3 billion).





