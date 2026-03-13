Turkish foreign minister discusses war in Middle East with Spanish, Singaporean counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday discussed the effects of the ongoing war in the Middle East with his counterparts from Spain and Singapore.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Minister Fidan held separate phone calls with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

During the talks, the Spanish and Singaporean ministers also expressed their countries' solidarity regarding ballistic munitions fired toward Türkiye.

Earlier in the day, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said that a ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was the third such incident since the US-Israel war on Iran.

Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

















