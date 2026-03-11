Turkish, Austrian foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday discussed over phone regional developments with his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger in a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers assessed the implications of recent developments in the region, the sources said, adding that Austrian foreign minister also expressed support regarding missiles targeting Türkiye.

Ankara said on Monday that NATO air defenses shot down a second missile that had entered its airspace. The first missile was downed last week, as US-Israel attacks on Iran continue.