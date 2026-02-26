TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOGAN RECEIVES PREMIER OF TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye's President Erdogan receives premier of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel in Ankara, where Üstel congratulated Erdoğan on his birthday, with top Turkish officials also in attendance.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 26,2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday hosted Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Unal Ustel in Ankara.

During the reception at the Presidential Complex, Prime Minister Ustel congratulated President Erdogan on his birthday.

"First of all, happy birthday. I'm glad you were born. I'm glad you are at the head of the Republic of Türkiye. You have created a strong Türkiye. As the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we feel serene with your strength."

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan were also present at the meeting.

Notably, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, also met with the Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ziya Ozturkler, in Ankara.