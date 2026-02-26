Finland wants to partner with Türkiye to expand defense, construction cooperation: Envoy

Finland wants to partner with Türkiye and its robust construction sector to help rebuild Ukraine while expanding the already intense defense cooperation, the Finnish ambassador to Ankara told Anadolu.

Pirkko Mirjami Hamalainen said Finland expects to expand the two countries' collaborative efforts into new areas, particularly in the construction industry.

She noted that joint projects are possible bilaterally and in third countries and that Helsinki is eager to collaborate with Ankara on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

She stated that Türkiye's support for Finland's NATO accession is important in the face of European security risks.

Hamalainen said the two countries' NATO memberships will allow them to collaborate more closely and work together.

She noted that Türkiye has the largest land forces in Europe, making it an important partner for Finland, particularly on NATO's southern flank.



She added that the signing of a defense cooperation deal between the two countries last year prompted corporate cross-promotion and bilateral defense efforts to ramp up even further.