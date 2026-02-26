EU launches new strategy to fight terrorism, violent extremism

The European Commission on Thursday launched a new strategy, "ProtectEU," to fight terrorism and violent extremism across the bloc.

The initiative aims to adapt the EU's security response to evolving threats, including the misuse of digital technologies, radicalization of minors online, and geopolitical tensions, according to a statement.

ProtectEU focuses on six priorities: anticipating threats, preventing radicalization, protecting people online, securing public spaces and critical infrastructure, responding to attacks, and strengthening international cooperation.

Measures include expanding the Single Intelligence Analysis Capacity, reinforcing Europol's analytical capabilities, and funding research on emerging technologies such as AI, drones, and 3D-printed weapons.

The agenda also introduces a "Prevention Toolbox" and a €5 million ($5.9 million) "Community Engagement and Empowerment Program" to counter radicalization and empower youth.

The commission plans to revise the "Terrorist Content Online Regulation," strengthen cooperation with tech companies through the EU Internet Forum, and upgrade the EU Crisis Protocol into an Online Crisis Response Framework.

Investments of €30 million will enhance security in public spaces, while measures to track terrorism financing, including cryptocurrencies, are also planned.

International cooperation with Mediterranean and Western Balkan partners will be intensified to share intelligence and implement joint counterterrorism actions.

EU officials said ProtectEU will help prevent threats before they materialize and improve rapid response to attacks.



