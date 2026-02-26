Trump advisers see political advantage in Israeli strike on Iran first: Report

Senior advisers to US President Donald Trump believe it would be politically advantageous for Israel to initiate a strike on Iran before Washington takes direct military action, according to a report by Politico on Wednesday.

Citing two people familiar with internal deliberations, the report said some administration officials have argued that if Israel were to attack first and Iran responded by targeting US assets, it would make it easier to rally American public backing for a broader US assault.

"There's thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action," one source said.

The reported political calculations come alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran, highlighting that the administration is weighing military contingencies even as talks continue.

While some officials prefer Israel act independently at the outset, a joint US-Israeli operation remains a likely possibility, the report said.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly declined to comment on the matter and told Politico that speculation about the president's intentions is premature.

According to the report, officials are also assessing risks, including potential American casualties and the strain prolonged strikes could place on US military stockpiles, amid concerns about broader strategic challenges.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions. A third round is taking place in Geneva as on Thursday.

The current status of Iran's nuclear program remains unclear following the June 2025 strikes on three key nuclear facilities, which Trump at the time claimed had "obliterated" the country's nuclear infrastructure.

In recent days, however, the US president has raised the possibility of targeting Iran's nuclear program, saying that Tehran is not saying they do not want a nuclear weapon.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also claimed in a recent television interview that Iran is "weeks away" from building a nuclear weapon.

Following the last round of talks on Feb. 17, the assessment was positive from both sides as they claimed to have agreed on guiding principles to reach a potential deal.

The third and latest round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US is currently underway in Geneva under Omani mediation.

The talks come amid a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region, alongside a series of recent drills conducted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





