Türkiye ranks increasing forest assets most in Europe: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the "Cemre Foundation Promotion Program" at Atatürk Cultural Center.

President Erdoğan made the following statements:



"I congratulate you, who have dedicated yourselves to being a 'Cemre' (first signs of spring/warmth) for your homeland, country, nation, and all humanity, as well as our Cemre Foundation.



We are in a period where we need to increase our efforts regarding the environment and mobilize more people, especially young people.

Today, the whole world is on the verge of serious challenges concerning environmental and climate issues.



No matter where we are in the world, it is not possible, nor correct, to ignore the climate and environmental crisis.

Environmental consciousness is patriotism; it is also a consciousness of existence. Environmental consciousness is the consciousness of building a future.



I invite all our young people who are environmentally sensitive and have a high sense of volunteerism to join our Cemre Foundation, saying, 'Be a Cemre too.'



We are making intense efforts to protect nature and leave a more livable, beautiful, and clean Türkiye for future generations.



By expanding wind and solar energy, we have increased the share of renewable energy in our total installed power to 62 percent.

We rank among the top countries globally in afforestation and in Europe for increasing our forest assets the most.

In environmental projects, we never pursue political discrimination. We support every step that protects the environment, beautifies nature, and contributes to our efforts.



The doors of our Ministry of Environment and Urbanization are open to everyone; our doors are wide open to those who want to serve their country, nation, and city.



There is no party in protecting the environment, no ideology in preparing for disasters. We support those who do work and produce services.

We have undertaken the hosting of COP31. This year, we will host nearly 200 countries in Antalya, and hopefully, we will say, 'Now is the time for action, not just words.'"