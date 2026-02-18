Türkiye a staunch ally, valued contributor to shared security: NATO

Türkiye is a staunch ally and a valued contributor to shared security, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said Tuesday.

In a written statement to Anadolu marking the anniversary of Türkiye's accession to NATO, Hart emphasized Ankara's contributions to the alliance.

"As we look forward to the next NATO Summit in Ankara in July, we are reminded today of the many ways in which Türkiye contributes to the Alliance, as it has done for 74 years since joining NATO," she said.

Hart noted that Türkiye has NATO's second-largest army and pointed to the country's "steady investment in defense", "robust defense industry" and "consistent contributions to NATO missions, activities and exercises."

Türkiye joined NATO on Feb. 18, 1952. The alliance was founded in 1949.

Over the past 74 years, leveraging its strategic location, Türkiye has continued to make critical contributions to NATO as the first ally in the region to directly confront threats and risks, particularly in the fight against terrorism.