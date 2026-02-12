Turkish defense to introduce new medium-caliber weapons to US market

Turkish defense firm SYS Group is planning to introduce a medium-caliber revolving cannon to the US market, a type of weapon currently available in the country.

SYS Group, along with its companies CANiK, AEI Systems, and UNIROBOTICS, unvelied their end-to-end defense solutions across a wide range of weapons, ranging from light weapons to medium-caliber artillery, and from naval platforms to land vehicles, at the the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 held in Riyadh.

Urku Aral, CEO of SYS Group-CANiK, told Anadolu that the firm will demonstrate its 30 by 113-millimeter weapon this year in collaboration with the US firm General Dynamics, speaking on the sidelines of the WDS 2026.

This European-style revolving cannon is a unique alternative for land vehicle integration, unlike the already existing chain or gatling guns standard in the US, he said.

Aral expects US production to reach as high as 100,000 units in 2026, rising from 65,000 units last year, as the firm's Florida production plant is gearing towards adding a third shift by March and planning to leverage automation to offset the costs.

He stated that the firm's expansion to the US market reflects its efforts and growth in the Middle East, noting that the firm will leverage its partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems to pitch the 30-millimeter cannon for Saudi Arabia's modernization projects for its defense vehicles.

He mentioned that the weapon is compatible with the M789 ammunition, the standard round for Apache helicopters, which will ensure logistical ease for Saudi forces.

"The 30 by 113-millimeter is the highest caliber that can be combined with anti-tank missiles or 2.75-inch rockets, any larger round affects the shelf life of the integrated rockets and missiles," he said.

"Today, our position on the turrets of six by six or eight by eight vehicles is very critical — customers request generally for turrets — and nowadays our 30 by 113-millimeter weapon system is also installed on turrets developed in this configuration in Türkiye," he added.



