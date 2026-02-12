Saudi Arabia signs major Gökbey Helicopter deal

The first agreement for the overseas joint production of the GÖKBEY helicopter was signed during the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment, and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the company by Gökhan Uçar, Vice President of the Presidency of Defense Industries and Board Member of TAI.

The agreement covers long-term joint production with significant high-technology gains.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment and GAMI will gather helicopter requirements for both military and civilian needs. Based on this demand, TAI will carry out production of the required helicopters in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with a local manufacturer. The scope and details of the joint production will be shaped according to the specific demands.

Helicopter systems hold a key position in Saudi Arabia's 2030 localization targets.

GÖKBEY's versatile configuration, suitable for multiple mission roles, played an important role in Saudi Arabia's selection. Helicopters produced under the joint venture may also be exported to neighboring countries.


















