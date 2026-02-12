Netanyahu raises Israel’s 'security needs' in talks with Trump on Iran negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday that he had emphasized Tel Aviv's "security needs" during a meeting with US President Donald Trump that focused on negotiations with Iran, Gaza, and regional matters.

"The Prime Minister emphasized the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations, and the two leaders agreed on continued coordination and the close contact between them," Netanyahu's office said in a post via US social media company X after the closed-door meeting ended.

It came after Trump said he had insisted during his discussion with Netanyahu that "negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated." Trump, who called the meeting "very good," said that other than this, it had yielded "nothing definitive."

The Israeli statement also noted that Netanyahu and Trump had agreed on "continued coordination and the close contact between them." In addition, they had discussed Gaza and regional developments, it said.

The meeting comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran following indirect talks held last week in Oman, the first since US strikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in June. Additional rounds of negotiations are expected, though no date has been announced.

Netanyahu had said prior to departing for Washington that he intended to present Israel's vision regarding the principles of any prospective agreement with Iran.