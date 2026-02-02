Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and Egypt on Wednesday, the communications director said Monday.

Erdoğan will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss the deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and global developments, Burhanettin Duran said.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, he noted.

During the Egypt visit, Erdoğan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine, Duran also said.

Erdoğan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit, he added.