Turkish firm Karmod launches steel housing project in Bulgaria

Turkish prefabricated buildings constructor Karmod has launched its fourth steel-frame housing project in Bulgaria, starting construction in the city of Burgas.

Karmod Prefabricated General Manager Ugur Kadir said the company will complete the installation of "six two-story steel houses, each measuring 143 square meters, as part of its fourth project in Bulgaria."

He noted that Karmod has carried out housing projects in 12 European countries and aims to expand these projects across the continent.

Emphasizing that steel houses are drawing interest in Europe due to their labor-reducing structure, Kadir said that the steel construction model stands out for its structural safety and compatibility with insulation systems.

Kadir said the steel load-bearing system occupies minimal space throughout the building, allowing for more spacious interiors.

"With new technologies that reduce labor through the production system integrated into the model, our steel houses are receiving distinct interest in European countries. Since production is carried out entirely at our factory facilities, on-site construction processes are significantly accelerated. Labor requirements are reduced," he said.

Highlighting that the company has reached its initial target countries in Europe with steel housing projects, Kadir said the projects are designed in line with European housing standards, while the flexibility of the steel construction system allows them to meet country-specific demands.

He added that Karmod has completed housing projects in 12 European countries, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal.

"Installations for our new projects in Bulgaria and France are ongoing. We have completed housing projects in the countries we initially targeted. At this stage, we aim to reach new countries across Europe," he said.





