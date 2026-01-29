Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from military posts in northern Syria

Türkiye's Defense Ministry on Thursday denied reports claiming that Turkish troops had withdrawn from military posts in northern Syria near the Turkish border.

"Reports claiming that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have withdrawn from some areas of the Peace Spring region are not true. The TSK continues its activities in the region in coordination with the Syrian government," according to sources from the ministry.

The ministry sources also warned against what they described as deliberate disinformation and urged the public to rely only on official statements.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents.





