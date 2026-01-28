3 Syrians killed by landmines planted by SDF near Aleppo

Three Syrian youths were killed Wednesday when landmines planted by the terrorist organization YPG/SDF exploded in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Alikhbariah TV said the explosions occurred inside civilian homes near the Tishrin Dam, killing the three men. The broadcaster said the mines had been planted by the SDF in the area.

On Tuesday, at least five civilians were killed while attempting to return to their homes in villages near the Tishrin and Qara Qozak dams in the same area after landmines planted by the SDF exploded, according to the Aleppo Media Directorate.

For safety reasons, the media directorate urged residents "not to enter villages located along contact lines until they are fully secured by internal security forces and engineering teams," which it said have been working for days to clear landmines and prepare the area for the return of civilians and the entry of state institutions to provide services.

The directorate also urged the SDF to adhere to agreements signed with the Syrian government that pave the way for the entry of state institutions and internal security forces, "to ensure security, stability and the safety of civilians."

On Jan. 20, the Syrian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire across all army operational sectors for four days after "mutual understandings" reached between the presidency and the SDF. The truce was later extended by 15 days.

The agreement came after a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, during which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria, following repeated SDF violations of agreements signed with the government nearly a year ago and its failure to implement their provisions.





